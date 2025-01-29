Financial Times - Jan 29

Jan 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- HSBC to exit parts of investment banking business in Britain, US and Europe

- Santander's British chair William Vereker resigns after rift with Ana Botin

- Microsoft stifling competition in cloud services market, finds British regulator

- Britain to inject 20 mln pounds into rocket maker Orbex

- RBG Holdings suspends trading after management disputes

Overview

- HSBC will shut key parts of its investment banking business in Britain, Europe and the U.S. as part of chief executive Georges Elhedery's plan to overhaul its operations.

- Santander's British chair William Vereker has resigned, exposing a rift with the bank's Spanish parent and its executive chair Ana Botin.

- The British antitrust regulator has singled out Microsoft for using its dominance in software to stifle rivals in the 9 billion pounds British cloud services market, as the watchdog warned competition "is not working".

- The British government will inject 20 million pounds ($24.90 million) into lossmaking Anglo-Danish rocket maker Orbex, via a loan aimed at funding the company's small launcher through to lift-off in Scotland this year.

- RBG Holdings, which owns the law firms Rosenblatt and Memery Crystal, has suspended trading in its shares and said it was unlikely to find the funding required to secure its future, following long-running disputes among its management.

($1 = 0.8033 pounds)