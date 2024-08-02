Financial transactions and content can co-exist: Infibeam’s Vishal Mehta
SummaryInfibeam has picked up a 54% stake in the news and content aggregator website for ₹50 crore, marking its entry into the financial services sector as an aggregator
Acquiring a digital media portal like Rediff.com will enhance the reach and visibility of Infibeam Avenues Ltd’s financial products and drive awareness through targeted content, Vishal Mehta, chairman and managing director of the GIFT City, Gandhinagar-based digital payments facilitator, said in an interview.