Three of Finbingo.com’s modules – Tax Planning Application, Wealth Builder & Portfolio Doctor will power Finplan, according to a press release. Finbingo engages with Axis Direct as a Sebi registered RIA and provides investment advice to Axis Direct customers.

Talking about Portfolio Doctor, the company said that it analyses investors’ mutual funds portfolio in a top-down fashion and reports on the asset allocation mix in the portfolio. It also assesses where they stand with respect to overall performance.

Further, with respect to Wealth Builder, that company claimed that it is an AI-driven tool for financial & goal planning. It takes stock of the investor’s current financial position and compares the investor’s investment portfolio to a model portfolio and checks for deviations. It then, supposedly, rebalances the customer’s portfolio.

Tax Planner is a tool to save taxes legally. It considers the tax-saving investments customer has already done and then gives suggestions on what more investment the customer needs to do to save further tax.

Speaking about this tie-up, Samir Jayaswal, CEO of Finbingo.com says that “these products will enable Axis Direct to offer unbiased and personal financial advice to their customers. Regardless of whether the customer has Rs. 100 to invest or a million to invest, she will go through the same process and will get unbiased advice because the investment plan is prepared by technology so there is no human bias involved. The technology will also ensure that customers get maximum tax saving and their money is invested in best available long-term funds & investment opportunities after weighing in the customer’s risk profile."

As per the press release, to use this platform, customers will have to open an account with Axis Direct Platform, provide their investment data there and run the analytics.