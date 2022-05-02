Finbingo announces partnership with Axis Direct

Speaking about this tie-up, Samir Jayaswal, CEO of Finbingo.com says that “these products will enable Axis Direct to offer unbiased and personal financial advice to their customers. Regardless of whether the customer has Rs. 100 to invest or a million to invest, she will go through the same process and will get unbiased advice because the investment plan is prepared by technology so there is no human bias involved. The technology will also ensure that customers get maximum tax saving and their money is invested in best available long-term funds & investment opportunities after weighing in the customer’s risk profile."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}