FinBox raises $15 million in round led by A91 Partners

Rajat Deshpande, CEO, and co-founder of FinBox said, "The future of financial services lies in every company and brand providing a curated set of offerings to their own users in their own platforms and ecosystems. This not only improves trust but also the velocity of transactions and helps users get the financial products they want, wherever they want them. We enable that by allowing any company including fintechs, banks, and conglomerates to offer 100% digital products within a matter of days."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}