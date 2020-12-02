Finin launches as neobank in India in partnership with State Bank of Mauritius

MUMBAI: Finin, a fintech company, has launched itself as a ‘neobank’, in partnership with SBM, a wholly-owned subsidiary of State Bank of Mauritius in India, focussing on saving rather than lending .

In a press conference held on Wednesday, it put forth data analytics as its USP. Finin said it will provide features such as detailed break-up of user spending and send prompts if they exceed pre-set limits and automatic sweeps of money into liquid funds. The bank will target white-collar workers and freelancers and has waiting list of 15,000 people before launch. It aims to open 50,000 accounts in six months.

Neobanking as a space already has incumbents such as Niyo which has a tie up with IDFC First. Finin has secured funding from Unicorn India Ventures, PointOneCapital, and Astir Ventures in a pre-Series A funding round, a press release issued by the company said.

“No RBI permission is required to use the term neobank in India," said Suman Gandham, founder and CEO, Finin, in response to a question from Mint. “Data of customers will be held in India in compliance with applicable laws," he added. However, Gandham did not map specific ways in which the company will make money, simply stating that it will study users and then take a call. According to Gandham, Finin will bank more on revenue from wealth management operations rather than lending fees. These wealth management operations will include products like mutual funds and insurance.

SBM offers an interest rate of 5% for saving account balances below 5 lakh and 6% for anything higher than that. It offers FD interest up to 7.5% for terms of 2-3 years, a shade higher than larger peers. This is likely to be a key pull factor for Finin.

On the flip side, customers will have to rely on the SBM branch network for banking activities that need physical branch presence. According to the SBM website, branches at present are confined to New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

