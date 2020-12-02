Finin launches as neobank in India in partnership with State Bank of Mauritius

“No RBI permission is required to use the term neobank in India," said Suman Gandham, founder and CEO, Finin, in response to a question from Mint. “Data of customers will be held in India in compliance with applicable laws," he added. However, Gandham did not map specific ways in which the company will make money, simply stating that it will study users and then take a call. According to Gandham, Finin will bank more on revenue from wealth management operations rather than lending fees. These wealth management operations will include products like mutual funds and insurance.