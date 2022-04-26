Fintech firm FinMapp has collaborated with Bajaj Finance to launch a fixed deposit feature on its application by adding a new icon for an improved customer experience.

The fintech firm is offering an interest rate of 7.35% on the fixed deposit of app users, which will assist in beating the high inflation rate that is currently prevailing. Investors have multiple tenures to choose from for their fixed deposits of 15, 18, 22, 30, 33, and 44 months, or opt for tenures of one, three, and five years, respectively.

As per the company, the interest rates have been revised to accentuate customer engagement and convenience, and offer greater benefits to users in accordance with different categories and specific time periods.

The company said in a release said that the associated partner is giving the highest interest rates to new, existing, and senior citizen customers, offering a fixed income product with high-interest rates for the diverse client base,"

On the addition of a new feature, Kumar Binit, co-founder and chief executive officer, FinMapp said, “The newly added fixed deposit feature to our app will help our customers take advantage of high-interest rates. It will ultimately lead to customer satisfaction and also accelerate engagement and increased activity on our app."

The FinMapp app has crossed over 50,000 users in just three months.

“We always strive to increase the financial health and wealth of our users. We believe in introducing new policies and features to upgrade the user interface and provide them with exclusive offers to raise the standards of the fintech sector in India. We are delighted to collaborate with Bajaj Finance in this endeavour to bring about new elements and fulfil the demands of our users," Binit added.

Earlier this year, FinMapp had announced that it has received a POP-SE license from the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) under the National Pension Scheme (NPS).

FinMapp had also acquired a registration certificate, recognizing it as a corporate agent from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai). The licenses is expected to aid the company in selling insurance and NPS products to its customers as a verified seller and help expand its customer base.

FinMapp has also said that it will be launching the NPS product as an investment tool on the app in the coming future.