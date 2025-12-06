As Fino becomes small finance bank, the focus shifts to secured lending
Summary
Following the RBI's approval on Friday, the bank will look at a higher proportion of secured assets as compared to unsecured assets
Fino Payments Bank, the first payments bank to receive an in-principle nod from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to transition into a small finance bank (SFB), is gearing up for a strategic shift that will expand its current business model significantly.
