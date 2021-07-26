Fino Payments Bank starts QR-based payments for merchants

To register as a Fino UPI merchant, one needs to download the bank’s mobile banking app BPay, select ‘I am Merchant’ option under menu and provide the required business details. Following this, Fino merchants can generate their own QR code and virtual payment address (VPA) that needs to be linked to their Fino current account or with UPI enabled account of any bank, the lender said on Monday.

