Fino Payments Bank to grow customer base to 10 mn in 2 years: CEO

Fino Payments Bank has received approval from the regulator for commencing international remittance business, fixed and recurring deposits, and mutual fund distribution, all through partners
MUMBAI: Fino Payments Bank is on a customer acquisition spree, adding more than two lakh new accounts every month and is expected to more than double its customer base to 10 million in two years, chief executive Rishi Gupta said in the bank’s first ever annual report.
“That would be a sizeable current and savings account (CASA) base that could lead to a much higher annuity income in the years to come," Gupta said.
Going by the current pace of expansion for increased transactions and CASA growth, the bank expects to double the network to over 2 million points in the next 36 months.
“With partnership strategy in place, another area of focus for the next few years will be to increase cross-sell income by offering third-party products to CASA customers," he said.
Towards this, FY23 will witness the launch of new offerings, he said, adding that the bank has already received approval from the regulator for commencing international remittance business, fixed and recurring deposits, and mutual fund distribution, all through partners. Products such as consumer loans and digital gold are already under various stages of pilots, Gupta said.
“The first five years of the journey (Fino 1.0), has been all about creating the phygital ecosystem. Interestingly, digital payments, which are currently anchored around unified payments interface (UPI) based transactions, contributed 10% to your bank’s overall business throughput in FY22," he said.
Gupta said that as the bank embarks on the Fino 2.0 journey, its endeavour is to increase this pie. For that, the bank will continue to invest in technology and is open to strategic alliance or minority stake acquisition in fintechs.
“Your bank is taking small steps in looking at inorganic growth with its first acquisition of minority stake in PaySprint, a fintech offering next generation APIs in the BFSI space," he said.
The chief digital officer of Fino and his team are working on a roadmap that helps build a digital ecosystem for customers and take user experience to the next level.