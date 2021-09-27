Finolex board appointments draw  flak  from proxy advisers

“It was due to two major corporate shareholders, namely: Orbit Electricals Pvt. Ltd holding 30.7% and Finolex Industries Ltd holding 14.5%, aggregating to 45.2% of the paid-up share capital of the company who voted against each of the resolutions for their respective reappointments. Both the aforesaid major corporate shareholders are under the management control of Mr. Prakash Chhabria, one of the promoters of the company against whom Mr. D.K. Chhabria, another promoter who is in management control of the company, is in dispute, which explains the reasons for such negative votes being cast by those companies," Finolex Cables said in its 2021 annual report.