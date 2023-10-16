Finolex Cables case: NCLAT suspends order following SC intervention
In its Friday order, the NCLAT had directed Finolex Cables to disclose shareholder voting results on the reappointment of its executive chairman from a 29 September meeting, drawing from a prior Supreme Court order
New Delhi: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Monday suspended its order regarding the annual general meeting (AGM) of Finolex Cables after a directive from the Supreme Court, which had launched a probe against the NCLAT bench for not adhering to its instructions.