Finolex Cables Case: SC calls out 2 NCLAT members for flouting order, Deepak Chhabria slapped with ₹1 crore fine
NCLAT Judicial Member Rakesh Kumar and Technical Member Alok Srivastava were found to have defied an SC order in the Finolex Cables case. Ex-chief Deepak Chhabria has been directed to deposit his ₹1 crore fine in the PM Relief Fund within two weeks time
NCLAT Judicial Member Rakesh Kumar has resigned after being summoned by the Supreme Court for defying the latter's order in the Finolex case.
