Finolex Cables Case: SC calls out 2 NCLAT members for flouting order, Deepak Chhabria slapped with 1 crore fine
Finolex Cables Case: SC calls out 2 NCLAT members for flouting order, Deepak Chhabria slapped with ₹1 crore fine

NCLAT Judicial Member Rakesh Kumar and Technical Member Alok Srivastava were found to have defied an SC order in the Finolex Cables case. Ex-chief Deepak Chhabria has been directed to deposit his ₹1 crore fine in the PM Relief Fund within two weeks time

Supreme Court of India. (ANI File Photo) (ANI)Premium
Supreme Court of India. (ANI File Photo) (ANI)

NCLAT Judicial Member Rakesh Kumar has resigned after being summoned by the Supreme Court for defying the latter's order in the Finolex case. 

Further, Technical Member Alok Srivastava has submitted an unconditional apology for defying the order.

Also Read: Finolex, SC and the NCALT rot - A Mint explainer

The apex court found both members had defied its order after reviewing the CCTV footage of the incident at the NCLAT. Although one member has apologized while the other one has resigned , the court has decided not to take further action against these members.

The SC also found the scrutinizer of the company in violation of its order withholding the AGM results and causing delays.

Deepak Chhabria Fined

A fine of 1 crore has been imposed on Deepak Chhabria, ex-Executive Chairman of Finolex. He is ordered to deposit the fine into the Prime Minister's Relief Fund within two weeks. Chhabria has been imposed penalty because the scrutinizer acted on his behalf. 

Further, the SC has also ordered the scrutinizer to deposit 10 lakh into the Prime Minister's Relief Fund within two weeks.

The case has now been disposed of.

Updated: 30 Oct 2023, 12:56 PM IST
