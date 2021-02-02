Finolex Industries results: Net income jumps 174.2% to 256 crore

Finolex Industries on Tuesday reported a massive 174.2% year-on-year jump in net income to ₹255.8 crore for the third quarter ended 31 December. The revenue during December quarter grew 52.5% to ₹1,066.88 crore from ₹699.40 crore a year ago. The company said its EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) margin jumped to 32.5% from 19.9% a year ago.

Commenting on the results, Prakash P Chhabria, the chairman of the company said, "The current year was extremely challenging due to the pandemic which disrupted supply chains and the resultant increase in commodity prices."

A decent monsoon and the subsequent increase in area under Rabi crops are encouraging signs to expect higher demand on the agri side, he said.

Finolex Industries is the largest manufacturer of PVC pipes and fittings. It has manufacturing plants in Pune and Ratnagiri in Maharashtra and Masar in Gujarat apart from its own PVC resin manufacturing facility in Ratnagiri, set up in technical collaboration with Uhde of Germany.

The budget seemed to be well allocated at a macro level for all relevant sectors that would act as an enabler to economic growth. Some of the key initiatives announced in the budget such as boost to the housing sector by extension of tax holiday, higher impetus on Jal Jeevan Mission, enhancement of agricultural credit and increased provision for rural infra development fund will go a long way in revival and sustainability of the PVC pipes sector, he added.

