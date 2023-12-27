Companies
Finolex promoter feud: Shareholders boot out two directors
Summary
- Over 93% of promoter votes were cast against the resolutions ratifying the appointment of Achyut Dhadphale as non-executive non-independent director and Kshtija Wadatkar as non-executive independent director
MUMBAI , BENGALURU : Promoter feud at Pune-based Finolex Cables Ltd has led to the rejection of two directors, making it the second public company in recent times where such discord led to the rejection of board members.
