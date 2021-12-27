Fintech CEO takes on perils of banking for cannabis businesses

Mr. Roda: The total solution to this problem involves, in varying ratios, the three components of people, process and technology. As we grow, and as the number of states we’re servicing grows, certainly we need to add to our head count as a company. In order to keep pace, however, by utilizing technology, we’re able to ensure that our people get more and more efficient as we grow, and are able to effectively monitor and manage larger portfolios. It’s unlikely that you’re going to find somebody who has a deep understanding of cannabis and banking, and financial technology. But we found that if we can locate a passionate person who has some background in one of those, the others can be learned. We do add to the team as we grow, but we also lean on the technology to continue augmenting their productivity. [Abaca] is roughly doubling on a year-over-year basis. We’re coming up on the $2 billion mark [in] cannabis dollars that we’ve been able to bank compliantly. With the two new bank partners that we’re working with, we have the ability and the capacity now to service the entire country.

