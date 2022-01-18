Fintech company LegalPay launches interim finance healthcare-focused fund

Fintech company LegalPay has launched an interim finance healthcare-focused fund for retail investors, according to an official statement. Investors can invest in this fund for as low as ₹10,000 per opportunity in asset-backed legal and debt financing asset classes.

The special purpose vehicle (SPV) focused on the healthcare sector is launched for retail investors wishing to invest and provide fractional super-secure financing to companies under insolvency that have substantial assets.

"Under this SPV, retail investors can invest for as low as ₹10,000 and diversify their investment portfolio just like the high networth individuals (HNIs) do," LegalPay said in a statement.

Interim Finance is short-term super-secure financing that allows an insolvent company to remain operational while undergoing the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP). LegalPay targets mid-market companies, including MSMEs, undergoing insolvencies, requiring ₹10 lakh - ₹5 crore.

“LegalPay democratizes investments through extensive use of technology and data. We want to make the use of alternative investments mainstream for retail Indian investors like the ultra-rich does. We have a unique ability to engage in product innovation consistently and set benchmarks for wealth generation in India." said Kundan Shahi, Founder & CEO of LegalPay.

Shahi further added that alternative investment in legal and debt asset classes does not correlate with capital markets and provides an impressive 20-30%+ pre-tax IRRs of monthly disbursements. Interim finance as an asset class has a short investment cycle and has a natural realization event.

LegalPay is India’s first data-driven and tech-enabled alternative-investments platform helping investors modernize their portfolio with flexible and innovative legal and debt financing investment assets.

The New Delhi-based start-up is backed by institutional investors such as 9Unicorns, LetsVenture, Venture Catalysts, and Amity Innovation Incubator. The start-up boasts of enabling 1000+ investors through its platform and is on the mission of making such asset classes available to everyone.

The company competes with restructuring giants such as Edelweiss, KKR, Eight capital, which generally focus on high-ticket transactions within insolvency.

