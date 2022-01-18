Fintech company LegalPay launches interim finance healthcare-focused fund

2 min read.Updated: 18 Jan 2022, 07:27 PM ISTLivemint
Fintech company LegalPay has launched an interim finance healthcare-focused fund for retail investors, according to an official statement. Investors can invest in this fund for as low as ₹10,000 per opportunity in asset-backed legal and debt financing asset classes.
The special purpose vehicle (SPV) focused on the healthcare sector is launched for retail investors wishing to invest and provide fractional super-secure financing to companies under insolvency that have substantial assets.
"Under this SPV, retail investors can invest for as low as ₹10,000 and diversify their investment portfolio just like the high networth individuals (HNIs) do," LegalPay said in a statement.
Interim Finance is short-term super-secure financing that allows an insolvent company to remain operational while undergoing the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP). LegalPay targets mid-market companies, including MSMEs, undergoing insolvencies, requiring ₹10 lakh - ₹5 crore.
“LegalPay democratizes investments through extensive use of technology and data. We want to make the use of alternative investments mainstream for retail Indian investors like the ultra-rich does. We have a unique ability to engage in product innovation consistently and set benchmarks for wealth generation in India." said Kundan Shahi, Founder & CEO of LegalPay.
Shahi further added that alternative investment in legal and debt asset classes does not correlate with capital markets and provides an impressive 20-30%+ pre-tax IRRs of monthly disbursements. Interim finance as an asset class has a short investment cycle and has a natural realization event.
LegalPay is India’s first data-driven and tech-enabled alternative-investments platform helping investors modernize their portfolio with flexible and innovative legal and debt financing investment assets.
The New Delhi-based start-up is backed by institutional investors such as 9Unicorns, LetsVenture, Venture Catalysts, and Amity Innovation Incubator. The start-up boasts of enabling 1000+ investors through its platform and is on the mission of making such asset classes available to everyone.