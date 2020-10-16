Increasingly, fintech companies and e-commerce firms have started focussing on buy now and pay later credit products. Typically, this option works like a credit card. A consumer buys an item and gets between 35-45 days to pay for the purchase interest-free, after which they charge interest on the outstanding balance.

Until now, most players had focussed on giving a credit line to borrowers. In this, the individual gets approval for a credit line. The customer can withdraw any amount he wishes multiple times until he exhausts the credit line.

As it is a point of sale loan, the interest rates are high in the pay later option. “Traditional loan is the cheapest. A credit line is more expensive than a traditional loan and pay later loans would have the higher interest rate ranging anywhere between 20-36% per annum," said Gaurav Gupta, founder and CEO, MyLoanCare.in, an online marketplace for financial products. Traditional loans here refer to personal loans.

According to Gupta, more fintech companies are focussing on it due to the upcoming festival season. “It also gives lenders more control on the end use of the money. In traditional loan and credit lines, the lender has no control over where the fund is used. A customer has the flexibility to use it for any need. However, in pay later option, the lender is aware of the end-use," said Gupta.

Many fintech players have also started offering the option to make payment at physical stories using the UPI (Unified Payment Interface) option. In this, the customer gets a UPI from the fintech player. When making payments using the app, the customer selects the UPI ID of the app to make payment.

Recently, Vivifi India Finance Private Limited, a Hyderabad-based non-banking financial company (NBFC), launched FlexPay that allows spend now and pay later over UPI. The company charges an annual interest rate of 36% on reducing balance and one-time processing charge of ₹650, according to its website.

Many other players, such as LazyPay, which already had a pay later service, also launched payment over UPI for payment at physical stories. The interest charges vary depending on the tenure of payment. Just like a conventional credit card, users can also pay a Minimum Amount Due (MAD) and transfer the total outstanding amount to the next payment cycle, along with the applicable interest rate.

Some fintech players such as Slice has partnered with Visa to offer a digital credit card on their app.

E-commerce companies have also launched the pay later option. Typically, they have two models - one, they tie-up with financial institutions. In the second, the platforms allow users to purchase an item below a specific limit, say ₹5,000, and pay it by the pre-decided date.

As e-commerce platforms don’t have an NBFC license, they don’t charge any interest rate. But if the payment is not made by the due date, they charge a flat penalty. Think of it like non-payment of your utility bill, where the service provider charges you a penalty on non-payment of the bill by the due date.

