NEW DELHI : Bengaluru-based fintech firm Kinara Capital has signed Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja as its brand ambassador. With this partnership, the company aims to boost its outreach in financing the MSME sector.

The company's founder Hardika Shah said Ravindra Jadeja has become a household name in India because of his performance, integrity and commitment to cricket. "Both entrepreneurs and athletes thrive on the power of their own grit and determination. Jadeja’s voice will amplify our presence and bolster our pace of ensuring MSMEs can grow their businesses," she said.

Jadeja said he comes from a humble background and understands the value of how a single opportunity can change the course of one's life. "This is what I liked about Kinara; they are giving that kind of opportunity to small business entrepreneurs who are the backbone of our communities and our country. They are hitting a sixer with financial inclusion and I am happy to help them carry their mission further," he said.

Founded in 2011, the firm said it has disrupted last mile lending in India with a blend of high-tech and high-touch approach that combines sophisticated technology and data-driven processes with personalised customer service in vernacular languages. Till date, the company said it has disbursed over 70,000 collateral-free loans, thereby positively impacting more than a million lives with local jobs and incremental income generation.

According to Invest India, the government's investment promotion and facilitation agency, the country's fintech industry was valued at $50-60 billion in FY20 and is estimated to grow to $150 billion by 2025. The fintech transaction value size is set to grow from $66 billion in 2019 to $138 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 20%.

