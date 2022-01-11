Fintech firms should nudge people to back Indian entrepreneurs: Nithin Kamath

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Kamath, who is known for his educational tweets on business and stock markets, shared an interesting statistic that drew parallels between gold imports and foreign investment in startups.
Over $400 billion went out of India to import gold vs $600 billion+ that came in through FPI, FDI & VC, Kamath said adding that instead of gold, some of that money was invested in Indian startups and listed companies, there could have been immense and inclusive local wealth creation.
