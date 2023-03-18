Fintech lender, Ftcash plans to introduce new supply chain finance product5 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2023, 12:51 AM IST
- Ftcash uses a proprietary algorithm to analyse creditworthiness and offer underserved MSMEs, including retailers, pharmacies, garment stores, automobile shops and mom-and-pop stores, with institutional finance
Ftcash is an RBI-registered NBFC with an aim to empower over 60 million micro-merchants and small businesses by bridging the lending gap with accessible loans. Ftcash uses a proprietary algorithm to analyse creditworthiness and offer underserved MSMEs, including retailers, pharmacies, garment stores, automobile shops and mom-and-pop stores, with institutional finance. Headquartered in Mumbai, ftcash is founded by Sanjeev Chandak, Deepak Kothari and Vaibhav Lodha. The company is backed by investors such as Accion, FMO and IvyCap Ventures.
