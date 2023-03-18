Fintech lender, Ftcash plans to introduce new supply chain finance product

Only 4% of micro-merchants have access to capital across the country and the lack of financial literacy, particularly in Tier 2 + towns, is one of the main causes of this. The estimated amount of the current addressable credit gap is $397 billion. Typically, small business owners borrow money from local moneylenders, which often traps them in a debt cycle. The difficulty in financing MSMEs can be largely attributed to risk aversion on the part of traditional lenders like banks, accessibility problems concerning documentation, linguistic barriers, and a lack of adequate support systems for last-mile borrowers.