Fintech platform Fintso partners smallcase to offer direct equity

NEW DELHI: Fintso, a business-to-business-to-consumer (B2B2C) fintech platform, has partnered smallcase to provide new investment opportunities to 15 lakh retail investors managed by 3,400 financial product distributors on its wealthtech platform.

Fintso is a full stack wealthtech platform focused on giving access to retail investors, especially the NeXT Billion, by enabling Independent Financial Product Providers (IFPPs) with access to financial products, digital execution, and advisory support.

Through this partnership, distributors will be able to offer curated baskets of stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that are based on a theme, strategy, or goal to their clients, called smallcases.

As per the company, this partnership provides investors with access to professionally managed smallcases, based on strategies that reflect an idea or a theme. Investors get an in-depth understanding of the investment methodologies, and the savvier investors can compare relevant ratios and graphs to make an informed decision on choosing smallcases.

Investors on the platform would be able to transact in smallcases using their existing demat accounts across India’s top brokers and track their holdings natively. This integration will also facilitate new customers to open demat accounts digitally with their broker of choice.

smallcase is a financial technology company building a platform for direct indexing and model portfolios of stocks and ETFs known as smallcases.

Commenting on the partnership, Rajan Pathak, co-founder and MD, Fintso said, “The collaboration with smallcase will enhance access to a new asset class. The collaboration will also accelerate the adoption of smallcases with retail investors, given the high degree of trust that they place on their existing financial product distributors."

With distributors aiding the investment process, investors using Fintso will be able to access smallcases and make curated stocks a part of their portfolios, making them an intrinsic part of their long-term wealth creation.

“With this integration, smallcases, managed by leading advisors, become a core part of the investor's portfolio delivered through trusted intermediaries operating on Fintso's best-in-class technology platform," said Kamath, founder and chief executive officer, smallcase.

