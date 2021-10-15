Fintech platform Tala raises $145 million Series E, to focus on growing India biz

In addition to payments and savings, Tala’s new offerings will include an expanded range of personalized credit options, including longer-term loans and credit that can be configured to match customers’ income cycles. Since launching in Nairobi in 2014, Tala has delivered more than $2.7 billion in credit to more than 6 million customers across Kenya, the Philippines, Mexico and India. Tala leverages mobile technology and data science to serve people that traditional financial institutions are not serving, helping them better use, protect, and grow their money.