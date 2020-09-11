Fintech players seek more sops from govt

That said, the experts are excited about some of the regulatory innovations RBI has brought in, including the account aggregator framework, which seeks to bring disparate financial customer data onto a single platform. “Multiple regulators are coming together and saying how do we aggregate data. Through personal financial management, how do I get a better loan? The ability to interface to GSTN, getting a full view of SME business, all this will bring in a digital revolution," said Srinivas Nidugondi, executive vice-president and chief operating officer of mobile financial solutions at Comviva.