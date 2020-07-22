India’s fintech industry has weathered the Coronavirus pandemic and is set for a major growth over the next few years with rural areas showing faster growth than metros, experts said at a conference.

Aided by the government’s accommodative policy support, digital transactions by individuals and the amount of digital payments as a share of gross domestic product are set to see a sharp growth, a trend which attracts tech majors like Google to commit substantial investments in India, said Amitabh Kant, chief executive officer of federal policy think tank NITI Aayog.

Kant said that after payments, the next big area of growth for the fintech industry is digital lending which will see a sharp growth.

“This is being driven by increase in retail loan disbursements, greater access to internet and increase in digital purchase. The future of lending, to my mind, is digital with digital lending constituting 50% of total lending by 2023," Kant said citing an industry report. He was speaking at the virtual ‘global fintech fest’ organised by National Payments Corp. of India (NPCI) and Internet and Mobile Association of India (IMAI).

A large part of this growth is expected to be driven by customers in rural areas. The first leg of India’s stay at home restrictions that started on 25 March gave a boost to digital payments like the surge in adoption of digital payments witnessed during the 2016 demonetisation, according to Sameer Nigam, founder and chief executive officer of Phonepe, a digital payment company.

“That (trend) has been continuing for the last four months," said Nigam. He said that the fastest growth is coming from smaller towns rather than from metros. “About 60% of all new customers every month for almost a year are in tier three and beyond, which is fascinating," said Nigam. He said that during the pandemic, his company met its customer acquisition target organically, describing the growth as “unprecedented."

Kant said that insurance sector will also be a big growth driver for fintech companies with the government’s insurance schemes and welfare measures using technology for delivery of services. “Insurance sector is expected to grow four-fold by 2025 with annual premium scaling $250 billion by 2025. “Despite all the disruptions caused by pandemic, our digital payment system has worked smoothly. This is what drives our confidence that we are prepared for post-covid 19 future…The future of fintech in India is extremely bright," said Kant.

Analysts said that despite a slowdown in consumption and decline in fintech investment globally, investors are still bullish about Indian firms. Digital payment transactions in India are expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 20.2% until 2023, scaling $135.2 billion from $64.8 billion in 2019, said a report on the sector’s prospects released in June by PwC and industry chamber FICCI. In 2019, Indian fintech start-ups had raised $2.6 billion, the report said.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated