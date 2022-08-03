Fintech startup Jify raises $10 mn funds from Accel, Nexus Venture1 min read . Updated: 03 Aug 2022, 06:47 PM IST
- The company plans to utilise this fresh capital for strengthening its product and expanding into more cities and sectors.
Fintech startup, Jify has raised funds approximately $10 million (about ₹79 crore) from Accel and Nexus Venture Partners. The company plans to utilise this fresh capital for strengthening its product and expanding into more cities and sectors. Jify partners with companies to enable employees to have access to their earned salary on-demand, in real-time, and at zero cost.