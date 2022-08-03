OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Fintech startup Jify raises $10 mn funds from Accel, Nexus Venture
Listen to this article

Fintech startup, Jify has raised funds approximately $10 million (about 79 crore) from Accel and Nexus Venture Partners. The company plans to utilise this fresh capital for strengthening its product and expanding into more cities and sectors. Jify partners with companies to enable employees to have access to their earned salary on-demand, in real-time, and at zero cost.

Jify co-founder and Chief Operating Officer Anusha Ramakrishnan said, "This round of funding will provide Jify with the capabilities to scale within the Indian market. We will be able to build our teams nationally, offer the best in technology and create an innovative product experience for both employers and employees," as reported by PTI.

Further, Venture capital fund Accel's Vice President Manasi Shah stated that Jify creates a win-win situation, helping employees better manage cash flow and savings, and also enables employers to offer a critical benefit and reduce attrition.

As per the website, Jify stated that over 70% of the Indian workforce live paycheck-to-paycheck, and, as a result, resort to emergency credit or payday loans, with high-interest charges north of over 35%. Further, it highlighted that less than 12% of millennials save and a majority face credit card overdraft charges.

Jify believes that some of these quagmires can be resolved by breaking the 30-day pay cycle and giving employees the choice to earn as they work i.e “Earned Salary Access".

MINT PREMIUM See All

Also, Jify provides money management tools and tips to help employees take their first few steps toward their financial security

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout