Fintech startup Rupeek gives out $1 billion a year in gold-backed loans

Consumers in India -- where gold is considered both a status symbol and a popular investment -- hold about $1.5 trillion of the precious metal, mostly in jewelry, according to the World Gold Council. But gold-backed loans account for only about $150 billion, mostly from street-corner money lenders and pawnbrokers, with traditional banks making up just 35%, according to CLSA estimates. Rupeek is among a number of startups determined to shake up the centuries-old business and help Indians put to work the thousands of tons of metal they’ve stashed away.