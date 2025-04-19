Companies
Why small-ticket lending startups are seeing a wave of CFO exits
SummaryThe fintech CFOs' exits come amid valuation markdowns, heightened regulatory scrutiny, and a shift in investor sentiment away from high-growth, high-risk lending plays.
India’s small-ticket digital lending space is facing more than just regulatory pressure—it’s seeing an exodus of finance chiefs. Over the past four months, at least three chief financial officers (CFO) have exited fintechs operating in the industry.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more