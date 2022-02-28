Fintech company Upswing has raised USD 4 million (about ₹30 crore) from marquee global fund QED Investors and a clutch of fintech founders, the company said on Monday. The fund will be used to build plug-and-play platforms for open finance.

Fintech founders like Kunal Shah of Cred, Jiten Gupta of Jupiter, Rajan Bajaj of Slice, Lalit Keshre of Groww, Anurag Sinha of One Card, Shivashish Chatterjee of DMI Finance, Kunal Bahl of Snapdeal, Sumit Gwalani and Sujith Narayanan of Epifi also participated in the round.

The funding round also saw participation from funds like Better Capital, Amara VC, Multiply Ventures, Capier Investments etc, a company statement said.

Upswing co-founder Anupam Bagchi said, “In this decade of banking, consumers will opt to access their financial services from any digital interface, which may necessarily not belong to a bank. Upswing's open finance-as-a-service platform will reduce the integration efforts of consumer tech players to launch financial products like savings accounts, deposits and lending services."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.