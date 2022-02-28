Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Fintech Upswing raises 30 cr from QED Investors, others in new funding round

Fintech Upswing raises 30 cr from QED Investors, others in new funding round

The fund will be used to build plug-and-play platforms for open finance.
1 min read . 07:50 PM IST Livemint

  • The funding round also saw participation from funds like Better Capital, Amara VC, Multiply Ventures, Capier Investments

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Fintech company Upswing has raised USD 4 million (about 30 crore) from marquee global fund QED Investors and a clutch of fintech founders, the company said on Monday. The fund will be used to build plug-and-play platforms for open finance. 

Fintech company Upswing has raised USD 4 million (about 30 crore) from marquee global fund QED Investors and a clutch of fintech founders, the company said on Monday. The fund will be used to build plug-and-play platforms for open finance. 

Fintech founders like Kunal Shah of Cred, Jiten Gupta of Jupiter, Rajan Bajaj of Slice, Lalit Keshre of Groww, Anurag Sinha of One Card, Shivashish Chatterjee of DMI Finance, Kunal Bahl of Snapdeal, Sumit Gwalani and Sujith Narayanan of Epifi also participated in the round.

Fintech founders like Kunal Shah of Cred, Jiten Gupta of Jupiter, Rajan Bajaj of Slice, Lalit Keshre of Groww, Anurag Sinha of One Card, Shivashish Chatterjee of DMI Finance, Kunal Bahl of Snapdeal, Sumit Gwalani and Sujith Narayanan of Epifi also participated in the round.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The funding round also saw participation from funds like Better Capital, Amara VC, Multiply Ventures, Capier Investments etc, a company statement said.

Upswing co-founder Anupam Bagchi said, “In this decade of banking, consumers will opt to access their financial services from any digital interface, which may necessarily not belong to a bank. Upswing's open finance-as-a-service platform will reduce the integration efforts of consumer tech players to launch financial products like savings accounts, deposits and lending services."

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!