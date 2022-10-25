Fintech valuations to rise 3.5 times by FY26: Bain study

According to Bain and Co.’s India Fintech Report 2022, published on 19 October, the boom in smartphone adoption in India, set to breach 1.1 billion units by FY26, could push the net valuation of fintech services by 3.5 times in India, from $100 billion to $350 billion in four years. By 2026, fintech startups may account for 15% of domestic financial services industry, up from 7% now. Bain expects India’s financial services market to grow from $1.3 trillion now to $2.3 trillion by FY26.