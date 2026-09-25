Fintechs bet on AI agents to retain merchants as acquisition costs rise and margins thin

Bengaluru: Four of India’s top payment service providers are leveraging AI agents to automate merchant back-office work, hoping it will be a powerful incentive for businesses to stay on their platforms.
Razorpay's Agent Studio bundles functions such as managing abandoned carts – following up with customers who dropped off before checkout – resolving disputes and confirming cash-on-delivery payments along with KYC verification, subscriptions and customer feedback. Cashfree's offerings are similar.