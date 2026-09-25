Fintechs bet on AI agents to retain merchants as acquisition costs rise and margins thin

Bengaluru: Four of India’s top payment service providers are leveraging AI agents to automate merchant back-office work, hoping it will be a powerful incentive for businesses to stay on their platforms.
Bengaluru: Four of India’s top payment service providers are leveraging AI agents to automate merchant back-office work, hoping it will be a powerful incentive for businesses to stay on their platforms.
Razorpay's Agent Studio bundles functions such as managing abandoned carts – following up with customers who dropped off before checkout – resolving disputes and confirming cash-on-delivery payments along with KYC verification, subscriptions and customer feedback. Cashfree's offerings are similar.
BharatPe’s embedded AI agent resolves queries for merchants, offers tailored discovery of financial products and helps in loan advisory. PayU's Agent HQ helps to become discoverable to AI shopping platforms and to automate chargebacks.
Razorpay was the first to announce its Agent Studio for small and medium businesses (SMBs) in March this year, followed by Cashfree in August, with BharatPe and PayU India making announcements at the Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai earlier this month.
The near-simultaneous launches mark a shift in how India's these fintech companies are trying to hold on to merchants as acquisition costs rise and payments become a low-margin business. Most of them have already diversified to offer more than just payment gateways.
While many of these firms are initially providing their agentic suites for free, like Cashfree, to create stickiness, they're fundamentally a play to ensure that people stay in the ecosystem, not necessarily a full-blown product line. Even the compute costs for setting up such products will eventually fall as inferencing becomes cheaper, according to Sagar Agarvwal, founder and managing partner at Beams Fintech Fund. “Expect some near-term margin pressure, offset by stickier merchants, better take rates and cross-sell, especially with UPI's zero MDR (Merchant Discount Rate).”
Cashfree’s agentic AI offering called Relay can run several tasks end-to-end, including cart recovery, failed payments, cash-on-delivery confirmation, subscriptions and dispute filing. It was beta-tested in May before a complete rollout in August for SMBs.
“We have not yet monetized it, but I think this is going to definitely keep the merchants very sticky with Cashfree, make them power users, and run more of their business through Cashfree — get the best out of their payment gateway,” said Reeju Dutta, co-founder at Bengaluru-based Cashfree.
Revenue boost
Razorpay, which was the first to announce agentic offerings for SMBs in March, says that merchants using them have seen a jump in topline.
“Generally, it's given our customers a roughly 15 to 30% topline boost with the agents that they are using right now,” said Khilan Haria, chief product officer at the IPO-bound company. Much like Cashfree, the company launched the offerings for free initially.
In March, Razorpay’s chief executive officer Harshil Mathur described the launch as a fundamental shift for the company, saying that it was moving from just being a payments provider to a “financial operating system.”
Part of the reason many of these companies are creating agentic offerings for their merchants lies in how commerce and shopping is also changing.
AI can help consumers browse and make purchases without requiring direct intervention at every step. Payment companies that are turning their products and services agentic will be able to ensure seamless transactions and reduce customer friction.
Globally, the market for agentic commerce is estimated to be $7.7 billion and is expected to grow to $65.5 billion by 2033, according to Grand View Research.
Walled garden
However, the use of these agentic offerings could mean that existing customers are locked into a walled garden, where all software is controlled by a single company.
On the one hand, it makes it easier for merchants to transact and conduct operations through a single unified platform. On the other, should they go looking for alternatives, the walled off nature of the ecosystem makes it harder to do integrations.
Razorpay's Haria denied that it was the intent of the company's Agent Studio.
“Any good software company will try and solve problems for the customers. That doesn't mean a walled garden at all. In fact, some of the newer offerings in Agent Studio can be used by non-Razorpay customers as well,” he said.
Experts say that the creation of an ecosystem isn't inherently a bad thing, as long as it's helping automate merchants improve their engagement and revenue. But challenges arise when they're more dependant on the software than the value it's creating.
"Larger merchants often already work with more than one payment gateway, so the effect is likely to matter most for smaller merchants who rely on a single provider. The balance between convenience and lock-in will depend on how interoperable these ecosystems remain," said Sushil Zaregaonkar, managing director, of business transformation services at Alvarez & Marsal, a global professional services firm.
For BharatPe, the objectives have more to do with lowering customer acquisition costs, retaining existing merchants and improving cross-selling of other financial products. The idea was born from the fact that while trying to sell to merchants or address their queries, the channels of communication were different, and they operated at different levels of efficacy.
“If I can be there at the merchant's phone anytime they want and in a very micro-personalized way, that's a great outcome. When I'm able to address, engage the merchant on my app and therefore within my ecosystem, retention obviously improves,” said Sabyasachi Senapati, chief operating officer at BharatPe.