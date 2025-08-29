Fintechs, Banks Targeted in Brazil Crackdown on Money Laundering

(Bloomberg) -- São Paulo’s Faria Lima Avenue, Brazil’s financial hub, was on high alert on Thursday as police raided firms allegedly tied to a massive criminal scheme.

Dozens of patrol cars surrounded buildings in the district known as the country’s Wall Street, as investigators searched offices linked to a criminal group accused of using investment funds to hide illicit assets.

While the police investigation covered the penetration of organized crime into the fuel distribution business, it also delved into the way criminal gangs are tapping into fast-growing segments of the finance industry.

Funds overseen by Banco Genial SA were among the targets, according to documents seen by Bloomberg News. The bank, which had 4.1 billion reais ($760 million) in assets as of March and offices in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and New York, was cited in the documents for allegedly administering funds used by the criminal group to control fuel assets, including ethanol plants.

Fintechs BK Instituição de Pagamento, authorized by Brazil’s central bank in November, and Bankrow, also authorized by the central bank, were also among targets of the probe, according to the documents. BK, which had 9.1 million reais in capital when it got authorization, was used by ethanol producers and fuel distributors tied to the Primeiro Comando da Capital criminal group, investigators said.

The investigation pointed to irregularities identified across multiple stages of the fuel production and distribution chain in Brazil. The profits obtained and the laundered proceeds were then obscured in investment funds to hide their real owners, according to investigators. Authorities said the criminal organization controls at least 40 investment funds with 30 billion reais in assets.

The probes reflect a troubling reality: Organized crime in Brazil is seizing on the rapid expansion of digital financial platforms to move illicit money with alarming ease. From widespread use of mule accounts to the sophisticated operation of their own fintechs, criminal groups are embedding themselves deeper into the country’s fast-changing financial landscape, outpacing traditional oversight and anti-money-laundering efforts.

“Fintechs play a vital role in bringing people into the financial system, but we must also recognize that many are exploited by organized crime to move, conceal and launder illicit money,” Robinson Barreirinhas, the head of Brazil’s federal revenue service, said at a press conference Thursday. “Increasingly, these schemes use more sophisticated vehicles such as investment funds.”

A lawyer for BK said the company was surprised it was included in the investigation, and pointed out that it’s authorized and regulated by the central bank. The company is committed to the law, and is available to cooperate with the investigations, the lawyer said.

Banco Genial also said it was surprised by the reports, and has not been officially notified. It said in a statement that its operations follow “the highest standards of governance, ethics and compliance.”

A lawyer for Bankrow said the company is audited by the central bank with daily transactions’ monitoring, and hasn’t seen the documents in which it was named.

Fintech Challenges

The surge in criminal activity has emerged as one of the biggest challenges for Brazil’s financial sector, executives at fintechs, banks and industry groups have told Bloomberg in the past two months. The rise in fraud is driving up costs, eroding competition and chipping away at consumer trust.

The number of fintechs in Brazil reached 1,592 in 2024 — nearly 60% of all those in Latin America, according to a study by think tank Esfera Institute, citing a report by consultancy Distrito. Their rise marked a turning point for the country’s financial system, bringing competition, innovation and inclusion to a market long dominated by a handful of big banks.

But the expansion of digital-services products has inadvertently provided fertile ground for criminal groups. The rapid pace has not been matched by oversight from regulators, public security institutions or the fintechs and banks themselves. Only 334, or 21%, of the fintechs in Brazil were regulated by the central bank as of March, generating gray areas where the crime spiral gains traction, according to the study.

Dismantling of criminal groups’ cash flows through targeted action on money laundering sits at the heart of Brazil’s battle against organized crime, Mario Luiz Sarrubbo, the national secretary for public security at the Justice Ministry, said in an interview.

Major Players

Brazil’s central bank opened the market to fintechs more than ten years ago, allowing payment institutions to access the Brazilian payment system. Before that, only more traditional financial firms had such access. The move sparked a boom in the sector, enabling the emergence of major players including Nubank. Years later, the central bank began requiring that new fintechs be formally accredited, while existing ones were given a gradual timeline based on transaction volume.

The central bank didn’t reply to a request for comment.

The study by the Esfera Institute revealed a 766% surge in suspicious transaction reports flagged to Brazil’s financial intelligence unit, COAF, from 2015 to 2024. Fintechs are one of the sectors most vulnerable to the movement of drug trafficking money, according to the study.

“Some fintechs were used and ended up serving as vehicles for organized crime to launder money,” Finance Minister Fernando Haddad told reporters in Brasilia. The tax agency will force fintechs to meet the same compliance obligations as major banks.

While researchers and financial crime experts point to a lack of oversight — from both regulators and finance firms themselves — industry leaders argue it’s not merely a regulatory gap, but a public safety crisis exacerbated by the slow pace of Brazil’s efforts to dismantle organized crime.

“Fintechs authorized by the central bank are part of the solution, while using embedded tools such as transaction tracking and counterparty identification,” said Diego Perez, president of the Brazilian fintech association ABFintechs, which represents more than 800 firms in Brazil. Fintechs are sharpening their risk models and compliance, and increasingly turning to artificial intelligence to detect and prevent fraud, he said.

“The challenge for the state is to strike a delicate balance, encouraging innovation without stifling it, while simultaneously tightening the net around misuse,” said Fernando Meneguin, academic director at the Esfera Institute.

--With assistance from Rachel Gamarski, Giovanna Serafim, Andrew Rosati, Martha Beck and Gabriel Diniz Tavares.

