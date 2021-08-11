Fintechs got $2 bn in investments in Jan-Jun

Sanjay Doshi, partner and head of financial services advisory at KPMG in India, expects more exits in the fintech sector in India through initial public offerings (IPO) as well as via acquisitions. “On the M&A front, fintechs could be targeted by banks, larger fintechs or even a fintech services conglomerate. Over the next 12 months, we expect leading fintech unicorns trying to tap into the strong capital market by looking at an IPO. Banks are also keen to partner with fintechs," he said. For instance, Blackstone-backed Fino Payments Bank has filed draft papers with the regulator to raise ₹1,300 crore via an IPO.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}