Fintechs, NBFCs move to cloud to speed-up transaction, KYC process

Ahmedabad-based fintech startup EasyPay, which offers a point-of-sale (PoS) based retail payment solution for offline store owners in remote towns and villages recently pivoted to a cash withdrawal service after the first phase of lockdown was announced in late March 2020. EasyPay’s Paisa Nikal currently allows users in Tier-2, 3, and other remote areas to draw-out cash by visiting local retailers instead of ATMs—which is scarce in remote towns and villages.