Fintechs shouldn’t build exit barriers for customers: Buch

Terming it as ‘Abhimanyu complex’, Buch said: “If any business model is based on an assumption that once a customer is in and, if the companies suggest that there will be no exit for them, we will not like it…If your business model relies on building barriers to exit, it is unlikely to find favour with the regulator. It is an important principle that we follow. We believe whenever a customer has ease of entering, he also has the right to exit," she said while addressing the participants at the Global Fintech Fest.