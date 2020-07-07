FIR against Chennai-based firm for allegedly cheating SBI of over 88 crore

"The complaint alleges that M/s Thangam Steels Limited, a Private limited company having Registered Office at C-36, 20 Avenue, 4th Floor, Anna Nagar, Chennai 600 040, represented by its Managing Director Shn PS Krishnamurthy and Directors Smt PK Vadivambal and Shri PK Srinivasan, in criminal conspiracy with each dishonestly and fraudulently availed Fund Based credit facilities to the extent of ₹109 Crores and misappropriated the same by way of submitting forged and fabricated documents and thereby cheated the Overseas Bank of SBI, Chennai to the tune of ₹88.27 crores. The account was classified as NPA on 30.05.2013," it said.