FIR filed against Hero MotoCorp alleging forgery, Pawan Munjal, top execs named
The matter goes back to a complaint filed in 2021 by logistics service provider Brain Logistics, and is currently sub-judice.
New Delhi: The Delhi police have registered an FIR (first information report), against Hero MotoCorp, the country's largest two-wheeler maker, in a matter alleging issuing fake bills worth ₹6 crore following a terminated agreement with a service provider, and "cheating the income tax department" by obtaining tax credit against the forged bills.