FIR filed against Hero MotoCorp alleging forgery, Pawan Munjal, top execs named

New Delhi: The Delhi police have registered an FIR (first information report), against Hero MotoCorp, the country's largest two-wheeler maker, in a matter alleging issuing fake bills worth ₹6 crore following a terminated agreement with a service provider, and "cheating the income tax department" by obtaining tax credit against the forged bills. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The matter goes back to a complaint filed in 2021 by logistics service provider Brain Logistics, and is currently sub-judice.

Recently, Hero MotoCorp has been targeted by tax authorities and the Enforcement Directorate involving raids at Hero MotoCorp's corporate headquarters and chairman Pawan Munjal's residence. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Multiple authorities and cases alleging money laundering, tax evasion, have plagued the two-wheeler maker over the last year and a half.

Hero MotoCorp clarified to the exchanges that the matter is old and sub-judice. The stock fell 2.57% to settle at ₹2,960 on the Bombay Stock Exchange following the news. The broader index BSE Sensex fell 0.73%.

The complaint names Dr Pawan Munjal, chairman, Hero MotoCorp, and two other officers at Hero MotoCorp, Vikram Kasbekar and Hari Gupta, as well as Manjula Banerji (auditor for the company in 2009 and 2010), identified as a partner in Deloitte Haskens & Sells. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the FIR seen by Mint, the complainant Brain logistics has alleged that Hero MotoCorp colluded to “cheat and falsify the books… and manufactured fake month wise bills debited against the complainant totaling ₹5,94,52,525 ( ₹5.95 crore) for 2009 and 2010." Brains Logistics further alleged that its contract with Hero MotoCorp ended on March 31, 2009 and thus all bills claiming debits to them after that date are falsified.

“This is to inform that it is an old matter pertaining to the year 2009-10 with a disgruntled service provider, Brains Logistics Pvt. Ltd. (Promoter - Roop Darshan Pandey). It may also be noted that while the complainant has mentioned company officials in the complaint, however, no official has been named in the FIR. In 2013, Hero MotoCorp also registered an FIR against them and the matter is ongoing before the competent court," Hero MotoCorp said in a filing to the stock exchanges.

On a day when the BSE-30-share Sensex fell marginally by 0.73%, Hero MotoCorp shares fell 2.70% to ₹2953.80. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Industry watchers caution that increasing scrutiny from multiple government agencies could keep away investor interest in the company. "However, Niranjan Gupta taking over the CEO's role and being projected now as the face of the company is a good move to create a distinction between Dr Pawan Munjal's issues with different agencies versus the business as a whole. Moreover, investors betting on Hero MotoCorp are valuation-driven and that will not be disrupted because of these issues", an analyst told Mint on condition of anonymity.

