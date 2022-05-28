Fire at Ather Energy complex in Chennai, cause being investigated

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Recently, there have been widespread incidents of electric two-wheelers catching fire in various parts of the country forcing manufacturers to recall their vehicles
Electric vehicle maker Ather Energy on Saturday announced that an one of its experience centre in Chennai caught fire and the reason for the same being investigated.
The EV maker in a tweet said that“There has been a minor fire incident at our premises in Chennai. While some property and scooters got affected, thankfully all employees are safe and things are under control. The experience centre will be operational shortly."
There has been multiple incidents of electric vehicles catching fire in the country.In recent times, there have been multiple incidents of Electric Vehicles (EVs) catching fire and resulting in deaths as well as severe injuries to people. Last month, the government ordered a probe after an e-scooter launched by ride-hailing operator Ola's electric mobility arm caught fire in Pune.
Earlier, Ola Electric in a statement had said the company is recalling 1,441 units of its electric two-wheelers in the wake of incidents of vehicles catching fire.
Okinawa Autotech had recalled over 3,000 units, while PureEV did a similar exercise for around 2,000 units.
The Centre for Fire Explosive and Environment Safety (CFEES) has been asked to probe the incidents of EVs catching fire and also suggest remedial measures, according to the ministry.
Last month, amid incidents of electric two-wheelers catching fire, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari urged companies to take advance action to recall all defective vehicles, even as he said there is some problem with EV batteries when the temperature rises in the months of March, April and May.
The Road Transport and Highways Minister also acknowledged that the country's EV industry has "just started" and emphasised that the government does not want to put up a hurdle.