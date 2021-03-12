OPEN APP
Firefighters responded to an incident at Tesla Inc.’s Fremont factory in California on Thursday afternoon local time, containing a blaze in an area of the property under construction.

“The deep-seated fire was contained to a vehicle manufacturing stamping machine," the Fremont Fire Department said in a statement. “Fighters coordinated the effort with the Tesla Fire Response Team. Two Fremont Fire engines and one truck remain at the scene."

The cause of the blaze was molten aluminum and hydraulic fluid. There were no immediate reports of injuries to Tesla or Fremont Fire personnel.

Tesla last month temporarily halted some production at its electric car-assembly plant in California because of problems with its supply chain. The issue was due to a delay in some parts supply. Tesla took that as an opportunity to do equipment upgrades and maintenance, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk told employees in an email.

