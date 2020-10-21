Fire breaks out at Royal Enfield’s Jaipur-based stockyard

MUMBAI: Eicher Motors Ltd on Wednesday said that a fire broke out at its stockyard facility at Kukas, near Jaipur, at about 12:30pm today. The unit belongs to its motorcycle unit Royal Enfield.

"All manpower and personnel have been evacuated from the area and emergency protocols have been followed. There has been no harm or injury to personnel working at the facility," the company said in a statement.

It said the fire was brought quickly under control with the help of local police and fire department authorities.

Although the extent of loss on equipment and finished stock is yet to be ascertained, the company said damage to inventory was negligible.

It added the building and inventory are insured and the incident will not have any adverse impact on the company’s operations. It said it would work with local authorities to probe the cause of fire.

In February, a fire was reported at one of the Pune-based units of auto parts supplier Varroc Engineering Ltd.

