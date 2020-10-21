Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Companies >News >Fire breaks out at Royal Enfield’s Jaipur-based stockyard
Royal Enfield accounts for nearly 90% of Eicher Motors’ earnings and dominates over 95% of the premium motorcycle category in India (250cc and above).

Fire breaks out at Royal Enfield’s Jaipur-based stockyard

1 min read . 06:04 PM IST Amit Panday

  • The company said damage to inventory was negligible. It added that the building and inventory are insured and the incident will not have any adverse impact on its operations

MUMBAI: Eicher Motors Ltd on Wednesday said that a fire broke out at its stockyard facility at Kukas, near Jaipur, at about 12:30pm today. The unit belongs to its motorcycle unit Royal Enfield.

MUMBAI: Eicher Motors Ltd on Wednesday said that a fire broke out at its stockyard facility at Kukas, near Jaipur, at about 12:30pm today. The unit belongs to its motorcycle unit Royal Enfield.

"All manpower and personnel have been evacuated from the area and emergency protocols have been followed. There has been no harm or injury to personnel working at the facility," the company said in a statement.

"All manpower and personnel have been evacuated from the area and emergency protocols have been followed. There has been no harm or injury to personnel working at the facility," the company said in a statement.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

It said the fire was brought quickly under control with the help of local police and fire department authorities.

Although the extent of loss on equipment and finished stock is yet to be ascertained, the company said damage to inventory was negligible.

It added the building and inventory are insured and the incident will not have any adverse impact on the company’s operations. It said it would work with local authorities to probe the cause of fire.

In February, a fire was reported at one of the Pune-based units of auto parts supplier Varroc Engineering Ltd.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.