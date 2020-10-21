Fire breaks out at Royal Enfield's transit stockyard in Jaipur

Automaker Eicher Motors today said a fire broke out at Royal Enfield's Jaipur-based transit stockyard facility. Motorcycle maker Royal Enfield is part of Eicher Motors.

"At approximately 12:30 pm today, a fire incident occurred at Royal Enfield’s Transit Stockyard facility at Kukas, Jaipur. All manpower and personnel have been evacuated from the area and emergency protocols have been followed. There has been no harm or injury to personnel working at the facility," the company said in communication to BSE.

The fire was in a small section of the warehouse, and the team immediately worked with local Police and Fire Department authorities to bring the situation under control, it added.

"As of now, the fire is largely contained and the damage to inventory is negligible. The building and inventory is adequately insured," it added.

The incident will not have any adverse impact on the company’s operations, Eicher Motors said.

"The cause of the incident will be investigated, and the company will work with local authorities to assess this. Information and updates will be shared," it added.

Motorcycle maker Royal Enfield had reported a 1% increase in its total sales at 60,041 units in September. The company had sold a total of 59,500 units in the corresponding month last year.

Domestic sales were at 55,910 units last month as against 54,858 units in September 2019, a growth of two per cent, it said. Exports were, however, down 11 per cent to 4,131 units as compared to 4,642 units in the year-ago month, the company added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via