Fire breaks out at Tesla Australia mega-battery during testing

Fire breaks out at Tesla Australia mega-battery during testing

Representative image
12:31 PM IST Reuters

The fire erupted during an initial trial of the high-profile energy project known as the Victorian Big Battery near Melbourne

A fire broke out in a Tesla Inc battery in Australia on Friday during testing of one of the world's biggest energy storage batteries, at a project run by France's Neoen SA, fire authorities and a Neoen spokesperson said.

A fire broke out in a Tesla Inc battery in Australia on Friday during testing of one of the world's biggest energy storage batteries, at a project run by France's Neoen SA, fire authorities and a Neoen spokesperson said.

The fire erupted during an initial trial of the high-profile energy project known as the Victorian Big Battery near Melbourne on Friday morning local time, authorities said, adding that nobody was injured and the facility was evacuated.

The fire erupted during an initial trial of the high-profile energy project known as the Victorian Big Battery near Melbourne on Friday morning local time, authorities said, adding that nobody was injured and the facility was evacuated.

"Neoen and Tesla are working closely with emergency services on site to manage the situation," said Neoen SA managing director Louis de Sambucy.

