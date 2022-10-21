Fire-Boltt appoints Vijay Deverakonda as its new brand ambassador

The actor will be a part of different marketing, ad, and endorsement campaigns for the company. “His persona resonates with the brand identity and will be an inspiration to numerous young fans. The association with him will not only help the brand in building a presence in the southern market but increase brand penetration and engagement with the young generation across the country due to his pan-India fan following," the company said in a statement.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}