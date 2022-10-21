Fire-Boltt appoints Vijay Deverakonda as its new brand ambassador

Fire-Boltt appoints Vijay Deverakonda as its new brand ambassador1 min read . 01:51 PM IST
Boltt Games Private Limited’s Fire-Boltt brand has appointed actor and film producer Vijay Deverakonda as its new brand ambassador. Alongside cricketing legend Virat Kohli and actors Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani, Devarakonda will participate in the company’s commercial marketing efforts and will help in establishing its presence in the Indian market.
The actor will be a part of different marketing, ad, and endorsement campaigns for the company. “His persona resonates with the brand identity and will be an inspiration to numerous young fans. The association with him will not only help the brand in building a presence in the southern market but increase brand penetration and engagement with the young generation across the country due to his pan-India fan following," the company said in a statement.
Deverakonda said, “The company has been a brand that stood the test of time and emerged as a significant player as the brand has yet again grabbed the first spot in the Indian smartwatch market and also put India on the global map. Their motto is to make smartwatches affordable so that everyone can track their fitness seamlessly, and this ideology convinced me to get allied with this brand."
Arnav Kishore, founder and CEO of the company said, “We want a smartwatch on every wrist in the aftermath of the new normal, just as having a cell phone in every hand is a reality now. A step in that direction is our partnership with Vijay, which we have already taken with our existing association with Virat Kohl, Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani."
Aayushi Kishore, the company’s co-founder said, “We believe in developing an ecosystem that responds to consumer expectations with specially produced goods that are both cutting-edge and fashionable. Vijay will be crucial in helping to make us one of the most well-known and reputable companies in the smart wearables market. We are therefore moving at full speed to take advantage of this chance and further enter the southern market with absolute control."
The India wearables market shipped 13.9 million units in the first quarter of 2022, up 20.1% YoY (year-over-year), according to the recent data from the International Data Corporation’s (IDC) ‘India Monthly Wearable Device Tracker’. This growth can be attributed to new launches, discounts across channels, and aggressive marketing by brands. The average selling point of the overall category declined 17.1% YoY primarily due to a stronger decline in the watches category.