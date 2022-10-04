Fire-Boltt signs actor Kiara Advani as its new brand ambassador1 min read . Updated: 04 Oct 2022, 12:46 PM IST
Kiara Advani will be part of marketing campaigns of the brand alongside Virat Kohli & Vicky Kaushal
Boltt Games Pvt. Ltd owned Fire-Boltt brand has announced the appointment of actor Kiara Advani as its new brand ambassador. Advani will be part of the marketing campaigns of the brand alongside Virat Kohli and Vicky Kaushal.The actress will participate in different marketing, advertisements, and endorsement campaigns for the brand which has been incubated by Savex Technologies.